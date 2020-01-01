Menu
Account
Sign In

2002 Buick Rendezvous

CX w/1SA Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Buick Rendezvous

CX w/1SA Value Pkg

Location

Superior Auto Group Inc

69 EASTERN AVE, BRAMPTON, ON L6W 1X9

647-922-7575

Contact Seller

$1,350

+ taxes & licensing

  • 280,916KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4399680
  • VIN: 3G5DA03E12S588418
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Steel Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Superior Auto Group Inc

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 182,930 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 88,605 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 43,479 KM
$20,950 + tax & lic
Superior Auto Group Inc

Superior Auto Group Inc

69 EASTERN AVE, BRAMPTON, ON L6W 1X9

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

647-922-XXXX

(click to show)

647-922-7575

Send A Message