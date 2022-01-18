Menu
2002 Dodge Ram 1500

236,626 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2002 Dodge Ram 1500

2002 Dodge Ram 1500

4dr Quad Cab 4WD

2002 Dodge Ram 1500

4dr Quad Cab 4WD

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

236,626KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8145532
  • Stock #: 235983.5

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 235983.5
  • Mileage 236,626 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Dodge RAM 1500 5.9L 4X4, lots of work has been done to the truck, but due to aftermarket suspenstion, tires and rims the vehicle will be sold asis.
CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IFuVOLNm1I8OZzzLsDB66XzLezQp4Iu0
All-In Price $8,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price

“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense

IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252 or (416)-828-2144
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 6:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 5:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 6:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Traction Control
Side Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

