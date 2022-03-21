$2,999+ tax & licensing
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
2002 GMC Safari
Location
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
581,353KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 8758604
- VIN: 1GKDM19XX2B514770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 581,353 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1