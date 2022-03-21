$2,999+ tax & licensing
416-817-6764
2002 GMC Safari
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,999
- Listing ID: 8957893
- VIN: 1GKDM19XX2B514770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 581,353 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER TRADE IN RUNS AND DRIVES. WILL GET SOMEONE OUT OF SOME TOUGH TIMES. SOLD ASIS
Vehicle Features
