2002 GMC Safari

581,353 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Location

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

581,353KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8957893
  • VIN: 1GKDM19XX2B514770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 581,353 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER TRADE IN RUNS AND DRIVES. WILL GET SOMEONE OUT OF SOME TOUGH TIMES. SOLD ASIS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

