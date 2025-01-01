Menu
AUTO,4X4, CRUISE CONTROL,ONLY 38669KM

Ontario Truck 

ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9

PHONE: 905-796-9830

2003 Ford F-250

38,669 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2003 Ford F-250

Super Duty Reg Cab 137" 4X4 VERY LOW KMS,PLOW AND SALTER

12251656

2003 Ford F-250

Super Duty Reg Cab 137" 4X4 VERY LOW KMS,PLOW AND SALTER

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

416-855-6663

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,669KM
VIN 1FTNF21F63DF00082

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 38,669 KM

AUTO,4X4, CRUISE CONTROL,ONLY 38669KM

Ontario Truck 

No Haggle Pricing

Lowest Interest Rate In GTA

Free Job Loss Protection

No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C

WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! 


www.fiestamotors.online 

CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9

PHONE: 905-796-9830

Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.


Trip Odometer
Cigar Lighter
Day/night rearview mirror
glove box
ashtray
Auxiliary pwr point
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer
(4) air registers w/positive shut-off
Black vinyl steering wheel
Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
Colour-coordinated moulded cloth headliner
Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
Driver & passenger-side grab handles
Colour-coordinated scuff plates
Grey fabric back panel cover

Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Pwr steering
(2) front tow hooks
2-speed transfer case
Manual locking front hubs
Mono-beam front axle
HD gas shock absorbers
130 amp alternator
72 amp/hr (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery
Auxiliary rear springs *Activated when carrying heavy loads*

Interval wipers
Argent box-rail/tailgate mouldings
Pickup box/cargo light
Solar tinted glass
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Removable locking tailgate w/black handle
Valance air dam

Dual-note horn
Child seat tethers on all seats

storage bin

indicator lights
Colour-coordinated instrument panel w/dual cupholders
trash bag hook
Trailer tow pkg-inc: 7/4-pin combination connector
trailer brake wiring kit
trailer tow guide
oil pressure/coolant temp/fuel gauges
Colour-coordinated safety belts w/outboard D-ring height adjustments
Colour-coordinated cloth sunvisors-inc: single driver visor w/map strap
single passenger visor w/mirror insert
8' pickup box w/tie-down hooks & partitionable/stackable storage
4x4 decals
144 litre (31.7 imperial gallon) fuel tank

2003 Ford F-250