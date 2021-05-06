Menu
2003 Ford Ranger

176,565 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2003 Ford Ranger

2003 Ford Ranger

Edge Plus

2003 Ford Ranger

Edge Plus

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

176,565KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7088266
  Stock #: MANUAL|Certified|2 Year WARRANTY

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 176,565 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2003 Ford Ranger Manual Transmission 4.0L 6 Cylinder Edge Plus, 2WD, A/C Blowing Cold

CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED

 

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3Sp0i0eCccc8sF2x1PMwjv0oe4FgLWYA

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$5,950

+Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE

TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)

WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

 

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Family Owned & Operated Business

By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 7:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM – 4:00PM

 

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Khyber Motors LTD

90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7

Cell- (647)-927-5252

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Aluminum Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

