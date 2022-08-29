Menu
2004 Ford F-350

173,905 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

173,905KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9238903
  • VIN: 1FTSW31P64EB07079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,905 KM

Vehicle Description

FX4 DIESEL POWERSTROKE! 4X4 ODOMETER IN MILES. RUNS GREAT READY TO PLOW. SOLD ASIS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

