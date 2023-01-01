2004 Ford F-350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 9 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9461245

9461245 VIN: 1FTSW31P64EB07079

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 173,905 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.