$8,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2004 Ford F-350
2004 Ford F-350
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
173,905KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9461245
- VIN: 1FTSW31P64EB07079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,905 KM
Vehicle Description
FX4 DIESEL POWERSTROKE! 4X4 ODOMETER IN MILES. RUNS GREAT READY TO PLOW. SOLD ASIS
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1