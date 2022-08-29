Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Honda Civic

198,405 KM

Details Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2004 Honda Civic

2004 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Honda Civic

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

198,405KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9092287
  • VIN: 2HGES16314H937160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,405 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

2004 Honda Civic
198,405 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Matrix
299,999 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe
267,200 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory