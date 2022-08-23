Menu
2004 Hummer H2

204,000 KM

$10,976

+ tax & licensing
$10,976

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2004 Hummer H2

2004 Hummer H2

4dr Wgn

2004 Hummer H2

4dr Wgn

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,976

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8982433
  • VIN: 5GRGN23U14H105081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

-----DAMAGED CAR------- -----CLEAN TITLE-------

2004 Hummer H2! VERY RARE! SPECIAL COLOUR! AWD! LOADED! LEATHER INTERIOR!

2004 HUMMER H2 FOR ONLY $10,976 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. Loaded with leather seats, sunroof, steering control, premium sound system etc.

Car runs and drives. Fix it yourself and save $$$!.

Per omvic we must state this unless the vehicle is certified, “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-XXXX

905-531-5370

