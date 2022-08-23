$10,976+ tax & licensing
905-531-5370
2004 Hummer H2
4dr Wgn
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$10,976
- Listing ID: 8982433
- VIN: 5GRGN23U14H105081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Description
-----DAMAGED CAR------- -----CLEAN TITLE-------
2004 Hummer H2! VERY RARE! SPECIAL COLOUR! AWD! LOADED! LEATHER INTERIOR!
2004 HUMMER H2 FOR ONLY $10,976 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. Loaded with leather seats, sunroof, steering control, premium sound system etc.
Car runs and drives. Fix it yourself and save $$$!.
Per omvic we must state this unless the vehicle is certified, "This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Vehicle Features
