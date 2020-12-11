Menu
2004 Lexus RX 330

243,163 KM

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Base

Base

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,599

+ taxes & licensing

243,163KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6349373
  • VIN: JTJHA31U140008467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,163 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 LEXUS RX330 AWD I LEATHER I SUNROOF I ALLOY I CERTIFIED I VERY CLEAN I $6999

Lexus RX 330 AWD. Well equipped with Heated power leather front seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Lexus sound with 6 disc CD changer, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Wood trim and steering wheel, Illuminated door sills, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Trailer hitch, Roof racks, Xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, Headlamp washing system, 17 Alloy wheels. 3.3L V6 mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 230hp / 242lb-ft. 

AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 *2 year power train warranty

***LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B

***WWW.TORONTOCARSALE.COM

 

***www.autotrader.com/torontocarsale

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

