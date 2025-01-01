$10,950+ taxes & licensing
2004 Mazda B-Series
SX
2004 Mazda B-Series
SX
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
416-828-2144
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 142,921 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 Mazda B3000 5-Speed Manual 6FT Bed with 142,921 Original kilometers. Powered by the reliable 3.0L 6-Cylinder Motor and backed by our 2 year power train warranty. Runs and drives smooth, sprayed in bed liner and factory air conditioning. Comes Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5S5tlQM217iEmj7d%2FoWNXVvWSy8IiliP
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$10,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday by appointment only please cal (416)-828-2144
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Khyber Motors Ltd.
Khyber Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-828-XXXX(click to show)
416-828-2144
Alternate Numbers647-927-5252
+ taxes & licensing>
416-828-2144