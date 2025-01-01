Menu
2004 Mazda B-Series

142,921 KM

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing
2004 Mazda B-Series

SX

2004 Mazda B-Series

SX

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

416-828-2144

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,921KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 142,921 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Mazda B3000 5-Speed Manual 6FT Bed with 142,921 Original kilometers. Powered by the reliable 3.0L 6-Cylinder Motor and backed by our 2 year power train warranty. Runs and drives smooth, sprayed in bed liner and factory air conditioning. Comes Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:

 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5S5tlQM217iEmj7d%2FoWNXVvWSy8IiliP

 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$10,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday by appointment only please cal (416)-828-2144

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Power Outlet

2004 Mazda B-Series