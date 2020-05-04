Menu
2004 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 2dr Cpe

2004 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 2dr Cpe

Location

Acez Auto Sales

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-872-7367

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 205,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4954347
  • Stock #: COP20200421
  • VIN: WMWRC33474TJ61896
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

CLEAN IN AND OUT; TRADE-IN CAR


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle Price includes Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $199. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
26 Bramsteele Rd Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
www.acezauto.com
Hours Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Exterior
  • Xenon Headlights
Convenience
  • tilt steering
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

