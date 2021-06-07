Menu
2004 Nissan Frontier

334,346 KM

Details Description Features

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

XE 4X4 Long Bed

XE 4X4 Long Bed

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

334,346KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7241369
  • Stock #: XE 4x4 Long Bed

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 334,346 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Shape, Cab Corners & Rockers Solid, well Maintained, XE, 4X4, Long Bed, Aftermarket Radio with Bluetooth, Automatic Transmission, CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED

 

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LKvhCJjkij914G0wSmW8ZYoioZQHof%2fd&_jstate=APhPlxbmBz6ANptfKUozZMaWkWwTMc3V5uhu1P5iqEdseE-1hlQYsbsHSLEIJbD9QfN7KIokMXiy2rjQwcR0eK_iZbWrjixr_jztx-hOkFE8-UHlDARePQorFkDIFbWYhhsf6ktR62auekZdt55nUzMMs7y4yb77HL75DjkFIplC8BpQm25mV0zZAzmhlJVqSpeJ7XCaVDnA3UDsg4JxfuZ_xSAF9X8WHoKx22cpfKaR34jUF9GrcIVL9cQ1o4p6IbUty3vfAncc28yoiX652pkRgxQFeiDfHIEUWGu666tq_autjAGK-XHB2v2cWQP4tdqs9U_eTBiBdaqjExz39uqxfeWTad83lM5WJaf2EyEkgRi9u7GSGp58vh9C5PpABcwZlJlE6OKzVXNyUdfjNjARNEWU3W7ctIn-FBs-xzKOAVusvBnj_HtMlK2EF4TiQyTxRrabjzo

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

+Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE

TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)

WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 

 

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Family Owned & Operated Business

By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 7:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM – 4:00PM

 

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Khyber Motors LTD

90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7

Cell- (647)-927-5252

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

