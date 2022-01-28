Menu
2004 Nissan Titan

322,117 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2004 Nissan Titan

2004 Nissan Titan

SE 2WD 5.6L

2004 Nissan Titan

SE 2WD 5.6L

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

322,117KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8175796
  • Stock #: 524080.2

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 524080.2
  • Mileage 322,117 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Nissan Titan SE 2WD 5.6L 8-Cylinder


 


CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:


 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=G7xaXDPbtOpDYfTmMp9InBN1k4KjLOPd


 


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$6,950


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE


TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5)Seals & Gaskets


2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)


WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE


 


Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252 or (416)-828-2144


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Family Owned & Operated Business


By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 6:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 5:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 6:00PM


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Buy From Home Available



