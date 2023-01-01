$4,999+ tax & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2004 Toyota Sienna
Location
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
242,580KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9614392
- VIN: 5TDZA29C64S013724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 242,580 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
