Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Toyota Sienna

242,580 KM

Details Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2004 Toyota Sienna

2004 Toyota Sienna

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Toyota Sienna

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

  1. 1681488909
  2. 1681488911
  3. 1681488914
  4. 1681488917
  5. 1681488920
  6. 1681488922
  7. 1681488923
  8. 1681488925
  9. 1681488927
  10. 1681488928
  11. 1681488931
  12. 1681488932
  13. 1681488934
  14. 1681488936
  15. 1681488937
  16. 1681488939
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
242,580KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9835325
  • VIN: 5TDZA29C64S013724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,580 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

2011 Ford Transit Co...
 153 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Expre...
 239 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan Titan SE...
 266,560 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory