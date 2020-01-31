Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Ford F-250

Lariat MINT CONDITION 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford F-250

Lariat MINT CONDITION 4X4

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Contact Seller

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 198,566MI
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4626960
  • Stock #: CERTIFIED+2 YEAR WARRANTY
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
10-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4X4, MINT CONDITION, RUNS GREAT, MUST SEE, LARIAT, FULLY LOADED, POWER DRIVERS AND PASSENGERS SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, PARK ASSIST, HEATED SEATS, V10 TRITION.


CERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE


CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=yz9HDjQpxdc3qmDoe+KNQV5VZMfr8CTS

All-In Price

$11,950

+Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE

TO SEE MORE PICTURES AND A VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CLICK LINK BELOW:

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)

WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE


FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH ANY CREDIT GOOD, BAD EVEN BANKRUPTCY!

Click the link below to fill out our secure online financing application and we will contact you shortly.

https://www.carpages.ca/dealer/brampton/khyber-motors-ltd/credit/


Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Family Owned & Operated Business

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Sat & Sunday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


Khyber Motors LTD

90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7

Cell- (647)-927-5252


"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.  While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.”

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

2009 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 222,681 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Avenger SXT
 245,573 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 206,561 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-927-XXXX

(click to show)

647-927-5252

Send A Message