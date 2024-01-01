$10,950+ tax & licensing
2005 GMC Sierra 1500
Ext Cab 4WD
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 136724
- Mileage 251,537 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 SLE Z71 4.8L with 251,537km. Carfax Clean, equipped Power driver's seat and remote start. Runs and drives strong. Certified ready to go comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RN5YGUOxHEvh4aU95RBjm/AjA1fbNhrc
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
