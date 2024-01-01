Menu
<p>2005 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 SLE Z71 4.8L with 251,537km. Carfax Clean, equipped Power drivers seat and remote start. Runs and drives strong. Certified ready to go comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax copy and paste link below:</p> <p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RN5YGUOxHEvh4aU95RBjm/AjA1fbNhrc</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</p> <p>$10,950</p> <p>+Just Plus Tax and Licensing</p> <p>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</p> <p>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</p> <p>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</p> <p>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</p> <p>1) Engine</p> <p>2) Transmission</p> <p>3) Head Gasket</p> <p>4) Transaxle/Differential</p> <p>5) Seals & Gaskets</p> <p>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</p> <p> </p> <p>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</p> <p>90 Kennedy Road South</p> <p>Brampton ON L6W3E7</p> <p>(647)-927-5252</p> <p>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</p> <p>Buy with Confidence!</p> <p>Buy with Full Disclosure!</p> <p>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</p> <p>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</p> <p>Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM </p> <p>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</p> <p> </p>

2005 GMC Sierra 1500

251,537 KM

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
2005 GMC Sierra 1500

Ext Cab 4WD

2005 GMC Sierra 1500

Ext Cab 4WD

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

251,537KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 136724
  • Mileage 251,537 KM

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

416-828-2144
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2005 GMC Sierra 1500