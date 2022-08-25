$2,999+ tax & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
2005 Mazda MAZDA3
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
268,727KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8995048
- VIN: JM1BK143851321976
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 268,727 KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
WMZ Auto Sales
