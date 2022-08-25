Menu
2005 Mazda MAZDA3

268,727 KM

Details Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

268,727KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8995048
  • VIN: JM1BK143851321976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 268,727 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

905-455-2121
