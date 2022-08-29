$3,999+ tax & licensing
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2005 Toyota Matrix
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
299,999KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9092284
- VIN: 2T1KR32E15C550507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 299,999 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
