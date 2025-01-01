SOLD
Make it Yours
2005 Toyota Sienna
LE
2005 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
SOLD
Used
139,840KM
VIN 5TDZA23C25S354872
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,840 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER!! OVER 40 SERVICE RECORDS!! LOW MILEAGE CARFAX VERIFIED!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 208,130 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Sienna LE 139,840 KM SOLD
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 196,780 KM SOLD
Email WMZ Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-817-XXXX(click to show)
416-817-6764
Alternate Numbers905-455-2121
SOLD
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2005 Toyota Sienna