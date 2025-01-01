Menu
<p>1 OWNER!! OVER 40 SERVICE RECORDS!! LOW MILEAGE CARFAX VERIFIED! </p>

2005 Toyota Sienna

139,840 KM

SOLD

2005 Toyota Sienna

LE

12880493

2005 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

SOLD

Used
139,840KM
VIN 5TDZA23C25S354872

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,840 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER!! OVER 40 SERVICE RECORDS!! LOW MILEAGE CARFAX VERIFIED! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

