$6,799+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Toyota Sienna
CE
2005 Toyota Sienna
CE
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,799
+ taxes & licensing
Used
191,104KM
Fair Condition
VIN 5TDZA29C35S330457
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,104 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 208,083 KM SOLD
2005 Toyota Sienna LE 139,840 KM SOLD
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE 283,876 KM SOLD
Email WMZ Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-817-XXXX(click to show)
416-817-6764
Alternate Numbers905-455-2121
$6,799
+ taxes & licensing>
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2005 Toyota Sienna