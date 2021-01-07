2006 Chevrolet Colorado

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.