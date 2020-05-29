Menu
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Caspian Motors

416-890-6872

2006 Honda Civic

2006 Honda Civic

Hybrid

2006 Honda Civic

Hybrid

Location

Caspian Motors

55 Advance Blvd suite 217, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

416-890-6872

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  160,000KM
  Used
  Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5092508
  VIN: JHMFA36206S801086
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CLEAN CARPROOF/LOW KMS!$4,995 plus HST. Licensing extra.Safety included.
Financing available on approved credit. All of our vehicles come with a 24,000km or 24 months extended warranty!
We aim to be under market! We're not in business to keep cars on our lot. Come take a test drive today @
Caspian Motors, a proud member of the UCDA!
We are located on the south east corner of Steeles Avenue and Advance Blvd, next to the self storage @
55 Advance Blvd unit 217
Brampton, On
L6T4H8
PLEASE CALL AHEAD!
Call us @ 416-890-6872
Email us @ caspianmotorsinc@gmail.com
Visit our web. @ www.caspian-motors.ca
Facebook: CaspianMotorsInc
Instagram: caspianmotors_inc 
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Caspian Motors

Caspian Motors

55 Advance Blvd suite 217, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

