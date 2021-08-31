Menu
2006 Honda Civic

258,500 KM

$4,490

+ tax & licensing
$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2006 Honda Civic

2006 Honda Civic

DX-G

2006 Honda Civic

DX-G

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

258,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7967717
  VIN: 2HGFA16336H031859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 258,500 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION

2006 Honda Civic Just arrived in stock

Excellent condition inside out, Free accident and much more

Price4490$ plus tax and licensing fee.

Mileage 258500 km

Financing and extended warranty are available.

For more details or to book a test drive please contact us at 416 509 3058

Business Hours:

By appointment only, please call to book a time. 

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St West

Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Brampton

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

