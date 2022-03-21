$9,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-872-7367
2006 Hummer H3
4dr 4WD SUV
Location
Acez Auto Sales
243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5
905-872-7367
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8712845
- Stock #: PR20220615
- VIN: 5GTDN136468101828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Stock # PR20220615
- Mileage 179,500 KM
Vehicle Description
BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, CLEAN IN AND OUT, LOTS OF SERVICES RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX REPORT
***Transportation anywhere in Canada, Facetime / Video on request.***
All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle.
Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection Included in the price.
Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.
To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM
**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**
Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
ACEZ AUTO SALES
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
26 Bramsteele Rd Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
www.acezauto.com
Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.