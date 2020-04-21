Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK

3.5L

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK

3.5L

Location

Caspian Motors

55 Advance Blvd suite 217, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

416-890-6872

  1. 1587691443
  2. 1587691443
  3. 1587691447
  4. 1587691443
  5. 1587691447
  6. 1587691443
  7. 1587691447
  8. 1587691447
  9. 1587691444
  10. 1587691444
  11. 1587691447
  12. 1587691444
  13. 1587691447
  14. 1587691447
  15. 1587691445
  16. 1587691445
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 279,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4894374
  • VIN: WDBTK56G86T063913
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 plus HST. Licensing extra.Safety included.
Financing available on approved credit. All of our vehicles come with a 24,000km or 24 months extended warranty!
We aim to be under market! We're not in business to keep cars on our lot. Come take a test drive today @
Caspian Motors, a proud member of the UCDA!
We are located on the south east corner of Steeles Avenue and Advance Blvd, next to the self storage @
55 Advance Blvd unit 217
Brampton, On
L6T4H8
PLEASE CALL AHEAD!
Call us @ 416-890-6872
Email us @ caspianmotorsinc@gmail.com
Visit our website @ caspian-motors.ca
Facebook: CaspianMotorsInc
Instagram: caspianmotors_inc 
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Cell Phone Hookup
  • Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Caspian Motors

2008 Ford Escape XLT
 112,500 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Civic DX-G
 135,000 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 139,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Caspian Motors

Caspian Motors

55 Advance Blvd suite 217, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-890-XXXX

(click to show)

416-890-6872

Send A Message