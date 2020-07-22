Menu
2006 Nissan Frontier

226,000 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2006 Nissan Frontier

2006 Nissan Frontier

LE

2006 Nissan Frontier

LE

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

226,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5595741
  • Stock #: LE+4X4+leather+sunroof

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4, 4.0L 6-cylinder, LIMITIED EDITION, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, POWER & HEATED Driver&Pass Seats. CREW CAB
FOG LIGHTS, SIDE STEP, ROOF RACK, TUNNEL COVER

CERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=WdV1JcWGEElfl4X420NdVbMJ6An8eeFn
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES AND A VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CLICK LINK BELOW:
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE


Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Sat & Sunday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Khyber Motors LTD
90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7
Cell- (647)-927-5252

"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.   While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.”

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

