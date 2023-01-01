2006 Nissan Titan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 6 , 5 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9840821

9840821 VIN: 1N6AA06B76N524829

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 266,560 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Tow Hooks Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.