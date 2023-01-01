Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Nissan Titan

266,560 KM

Details Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan Titan

2006 Nissan Titan

SE KING CAB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan Titan

SE KING CAB 4WD

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
266,560KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9840821
  • VIN: 1N6AA06B76N524829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 266,560 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

2011 Ford Transit Co...
 153 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Expre...
 239 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan Titan SE...
 266,560 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory