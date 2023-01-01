$7,499+ tax & licensing
2006 Nissan Titan
SE KING CAB 4WD
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
266,560KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9840821
- VIN: 1N6AA06B76N524829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 266,560 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
