$4,950+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Corolla
LE
2006 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252
Certified
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 661254
- Mileage 229,771 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Toyota Corolla LE Brown with 229,771 Kilometers. Equipped with power windows, locks, mirrors, cruise controls, and air conditioning. Beautiful Beige with wooden trim interior. Runs strong, Certified and our 2 year powertrain warranty included. Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=E52DeDMvLta7hhAGxD4hRjDT6HYcWxtX#accident-damage-section
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$4,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Khyber Motors Ltd.
Khyber Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-927-XXXX(click to show)
647-927-5252
Alternate Numbers416-828-2144
+ taxes & licensing
647-927-5252