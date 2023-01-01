Menu
2006 Volkswagen Jetta

229,870 KM

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Location

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

  1. 1688829920
  2. 1688829922
  3. 1688829924
  4. 1688829926
  5. 1688829928
  6. 1688829930
  7. 1688829932
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

229,870KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159275
  • VIN: 3VWNT31K66M780491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,870 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

