2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

292,383 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
647-927-5252

1500 4WD LT

Location

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

292,383KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8073472
  • Stock #: 7079494.3

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 7079494.3
  • Mileage 292,383 KM

Vehicle Description

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$8,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5)Seals & Gaskets
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252 or (416)-828-2144
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 6:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 5:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 6:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Digital clock
Leather Seats
Sunroof/Moonroof
AM/FM Stereo
Cup Holder
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

