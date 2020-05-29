Menu
$3,988

+ taxes & licensing

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

289-632-1366

2007 Chevrolet Equinox

2007 Chevrolet Equinox

LT/ A/C / AUTOMATIC / KEY-LESS ENTRY /

2007 Chevrolet Equinox

LT/ A/C / AUTOMATIC / KEY-LESS ENTRY /

Location

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

$3,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,574KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5137088
  • Stock #: 198135A
  • VIN: 2CNDL63F276226873
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2007 Chevrolet Equinox Gray LT FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * Canada WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can custom a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suit your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade in are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Automatic

