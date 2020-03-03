Menu
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WINTER SALES EVENT!!! WAS: $8,950 NOW $7,950

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Sale Price

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 317,786KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4794630
  • Stock #: 4X4|Certified|2 Year Warranty
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WINTER SALES EVENT!!! WAS: $8,950 NOW $7,950CarProof ReportTo View The CarProof Report Please Click Link Below:

 

https://reports.carproof.com/main?id=u5L2aCuaqCtsvjVm8xtRKiE+Y6cQsDorCERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE All-In Price$7,950+Just Plus Tax and LicensingNo Hidden Charges or Extra FeesTaxes and licensing not included in the price2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:1) Engine2) Transmission3) Head Gasket4) Transaxle/Differential2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE FinancingFINANCING AVAILABLE WITH ANY CREDIT GOOD, BAD EVEN BANKRUPTCY! Click the link below to fill out our secure online financing application and we will contact you shortly.https://www.carpages.ca/dealer/brampton/khyber-motors-ltd/credit/IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLETO SEE MORE PICTURES AND A VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CLICK LINK BELOW:Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005Member of OMVIC and UCDABuy with Confidence!Buy with Full Disclosure!Family Owned & Operated BusinessMonday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PMSat & Sunday 10:00AM - 6:00PMIf you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.comTo see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.comKhyber Motors LTD90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7Cell- (647)-927-5252"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.   While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative."

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Convenience
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

