2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering

Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.