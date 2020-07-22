Menu
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

317,786 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • Listing ID: 5396807
  • Stock #: |Certified|2 Year WARRANTY
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

317,786KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 317,786 KM

Vehicle Description

CarProof ReportTo View The CarProof Report Please Click Link Below:

 

CarProof Report: https://reports.carproof.com/main?id=u5L2aCuaqCtsvjVm8xtRKiE+Y6cQsDorCERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE All-In Price$7,950+Just Plus Tax and LicensingNo Hidden Charges or Extra FeesTaxes and licensing not included in the price2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:1) Engine2) Transmission3) Head Gasket4) Transaxle/Differential2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE FinancingFINANCING AVAILABLE WITH ANY CREDIT GOOD, BAD EVEN BANKRUPTCY! Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005Member of OMVIC and UCDABuy with Confidence!Buy with Full Disclosure!Family Owned & Operated BusinessMonday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PMSat & Sunday 10:00AM - 6:00PM90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7Cell- (647)-927-5252

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

