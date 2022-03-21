Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 1500

285,934 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
SLT

SLT

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

285,934KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8715740
  • VIN: 1D7HU18287S229503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 285,934 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7 HEMI 4X4 CLEAN CARFAX, 2 KEYS WITH REMOTE STARTER, BUCKET PWR SEATS. CLEAN TRUCK SOLD CERTIFIED!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Trailer Hitch
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

