$8,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2007 Dodge Ram 1500
2007 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
285,934KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8802188
- VIN: 1D7HU18287S229503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 285,934 KM
Vehicle Description
5.7 HEMI 4X4 CLEAN CARFAX, 2 KEYS WITH REMOTE STARTER, BUCKET PWR SEATS. CLEAN TRUCK SOLD CERTIFIED!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1