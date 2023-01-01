Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 1500

285,934 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

SLT

Location

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

285,934KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9835310
  • VIN: 1D7HU18287S229503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 285,934 KM

Vehicle Description

 5.7 HEMI 4X4 CLEAN CARFAX, 2 KEYS WITH REMOTE STARTER, BUCKET PWR SEATS. SOLD CERTIFIED!

Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%

www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

905-455-2121
