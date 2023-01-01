Menu
2007 Ford F-150

152,574 KM

Details Description Features

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F-150

XL

2007 Ford F-150

XL

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

152,574KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10080060
  • VIN: 1FTRX14W47FB63054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,574 KM

Vehicle Description

REDUCED PRICE 3" LIFT, 4X4, K02 TIRES, SIDE EXIT EXHUAST, LOW KMS! CLEAN CARFAX GOOD SERVICE HISTORY. SOLD ASIS

WILL NEED SOME WORK TO SAFTEY.

Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%

www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.

If you choose to purchase this vehicle Asis, OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

