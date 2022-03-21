$7,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-817-6764
2007 Ford F-150
XL
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8957872
- VIN: 1FTRX14W47FB63054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,574 KM
Vehicle Description
3" LIFT, 4X4, K02 TIRES, SIDE EXIT EXHUAST, LOW KMS! CLEAN CARFAX GOOD SERVICE HISTORY. SOLD ASIS
Wmz Auto Sales
www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. (2 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!) All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.