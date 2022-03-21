Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford F-150

152,574 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford F-150

XL

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

152,574KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8957872
  • VIN: 1FTRX14W47FB63054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,574 KM

Vehicle Description

3" LIFT, 4X4, K02 TIRES, SIDE EXIT EXHUAST, LOW KMS! CLEAN CARFAX GOOD SERVICE HISTORY. SOLD ASIS

Wmz Auto Sales

www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. (2 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!) All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

2007 Ford F-150 XL
 152,574 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2007 GMC Sierra 1500...
 338,607 KM
$2,499 + tax & lic
2007 Hummer H3 SUV
 144,239 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory