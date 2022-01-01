Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford F-250

287,431 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
2007 Ford F-250

2007 Ford F-250

Super Duty 2WD Reg Cab 137"

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford F-250

Super Duty 2WD Reg Cab 137"

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

  1. 8080927
  2. 8080927
  3. 8080927
  4. 8080927
  5. 8080927
  6. 8080927
  7. 8080927
  8. 8080927
  9. 8080927
  10. 8080927
  11. 8080927
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

287,431KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8080927
  • Stock #: A40960.4

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # A40960.4
  • Mileage 287,431 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford F-250 5.4L Gas, XLT, 8 Foot Box, 2WD, air conditioning blowing cold. Power windows,locks, mirrors, & cruise control.

CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED



CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pTnF%2bw4P5P6LgX3cR6j9W%2blI%2fUXqaEkr&_jstate=APhPlxbmBz6ANptfKUozZMaWkWwTMc3V5uhu1P5iqEdseE-1hlQYsbsHSLEIJbD9xZIhq_lUqrKy2rjQwcR0eK_iZbWrjixr_jztx-hOkFE8-UHlDARePQorFkDIFbWYhhsf6ktR62auekZdt55nUzMMs7y4yb77HL75DjkFIplC8BpQm25mV0zZAzmhlJVqSpeJ7XCaVDnA3UDsg4JxfuZ_xSAF9X8WHoKx22cpfKaR34jUF9GrcIVL9cQ1o4p6IbUty3vfAncc28yoiX652pkRgxQFeiDfHIEUWGu666vp8bM2DOkQV7QSXLbJpr9EqXt9fQJND8DqXa75EZIurCUkRqNePb4uYtrAXpkrIV630wS3ReFKGq3gFOMym3GQv9a4LnQ9av1xg4ohy3_9pK2UHkTgRmhvk_d8qiMxFWbfq8zkGduVuQKODwl3LoQS



All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$8,950

+Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE

TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)

WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE



Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Family Owned & Operated Business

By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 7:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM – 4:00PM



If you have any further questions please call (416)-828-2144 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Khyber Motors LTD

90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7

Cell- (416)-828-2144

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Side Airbag
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 188,490 KM
$29,950 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 244,639 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 3500 4WD Cr...
 342,570 KM
$24,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

Call Dealer

647-927-XXXX

(click to show)

647-927-5252

Alternate Numbers
416-828-2144
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory