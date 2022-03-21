Menu
2007 Ford F-350

385,035 KM

Details Description Features

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2007 Ford F-350

2007 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW 4WD CREW CAB

2007 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW 4WD CREW CAB

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

385,035KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8733260
  • Stock #: B37282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # B37282
  • Mileage 385,035 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4X4 XLT 6.0L Diesel+CERTIFIED. Runs and Drives Goods comes with a 2 year power train warranty.

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2q4W3vL0gKIjol1KgO11c2bIJCGZqb+e
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$15,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5)Seals & Gaskets
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252 or (416)-828-2144
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Passenger Airbag
Driver Side Airbag

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

