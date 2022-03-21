Menu
2007 GMC Sierra 1500

338,607 KM

$2,499

+ tax & licensing
$2,499

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

338,607KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 8957863
  VIN: 2GTEK13MX71710767

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Beige
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 338,607 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD ASIS. DOES NOT DRIVE AS TRANS COOLER LINE BURST. BODY IS ROTTED GOOD FOR PARTS. FULLY LOADED INTERIOR

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

