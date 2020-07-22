+ taxes & licensing
416-509-3058
164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2007 Honda Accord EX. 4 cylinders, automatic transmission, sunroof, keyless entry, power locks, power window, heated seats, air conditioning etc.
Mileage: 276260 km
Price: $3495 plus hst and licencing fee.
Safety is included in the price.
For carfax report please visite the link below.
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=xmhNS+/J/mmWhkpNPT5Zz7wQ/+q6Nzs0#Img_acc
For more details please contact us at 416 509 3058.
Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed
We are located at:
