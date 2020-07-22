Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Accord

276,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Accord

2007 Honda Accord

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Accord

SE

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

276,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5539080
  • VIN: 1HGCM567X7A809692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 276,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Honda Accord EX. 4 cylinders, automatic transmission, sunroof, keyless entry, power locks, power window, heated seats, air conditioning etc.

Mileage: 276260 km
Price: $3495 plus hst and licencing fee.
Safety is included in the price.

 

For carfax report please visite the link below.

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=xmhNS+/J/mmWhkpNPT5Zz7wQ/+q6Nzs0#Img_acc

 

For more details please contact us at 416 509 3058.

 

Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed

We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Town Motors

2011 Toyota Highland...
 186,429 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L
 219,296 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 99,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

Call Dealer

416-509-XXXX

(click to show)

416-509-3058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory