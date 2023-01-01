Menu
<p>2007 Honda Civic</p><br><br><p>This car has been very well-maintained and is equipped with automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, 4 doors, cruise control, air conditioning, a blue exterior, and a gray interior. Additionally, an extended warranty is available for purchase.</p><br><br><p>Price: $4900</p><br><br><p>For more vehicles, please visit: www.graciousauto.ca</p><br><br><p>Our contacts:</p><br><br><p>- Address: 159 RUTHERFORD RD S BRAMPTON ON L6W 1l4</p><br><br><p>- Phone: 905.230.2350</p><br><br><p>- Cell: 647 298 2636</p><br><br><p>Business Hours:</p><br><br><p>- Monday to Friday: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm</p><br><br><p>- Saturday: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm</p><br><br><p>THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERING US FOR YOUR NEXT PURCHASE.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1703353311467_47337988360960814 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1688757063835_37448718711902895 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2007 Honda Civic

323,091 KM

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

VIN 2HGFA16377H037360

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 323,091 KM

This car has been very well-maintained and is equipped with automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, 4 doors, cruise control, air conditioning, a blue exterior, and a gray interior. Additionally, an extended warranty is available for purchase.



Price: $4900



For more vehicles, please visit: www.graciousauto.ca



Our contacts:



- Address: 159 RUTHERFORD RD S BRAMPTON ON L6W 1l4



- Phone: 905.230.2350



- Cell: 647 298 2636



Business Hours:



- Monday to Friday: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm



- Saturday: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm



THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERING US FOR YOUR NEXT PURCHASE.

Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension
1.8L SOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine

Side Curtain Airbags
Child Proof Rear Door Locks
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
3-point seat belts w/pretensioners

Anti-Theft

Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Fold-Down Rear Seat
Pwr windows
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
12V pwr outlet
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Maintenance Minder system
Aux media input jack
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Front beverage holders
Manual driver seat height adjuster
Front & rear door pockets
Multi-functional centre console storage

(4) speakers
Integrated glass antenna

5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter

Front splash guards
P195/65R15 all-season tires
2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Folding pwr mirrors

Front cloth bucket seats w/active head restraints

grade logic control
Two-tier instrument panel
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system (OPDS)
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player-inc: 160-watt
15 steel wheels w/full covers

