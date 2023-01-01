$4,900+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic
4dr AT DX-G
Location
Gracious Auto
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
905-230-2350
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 323,091 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Honda Civic
This car has been very well-maintained and is equipped with automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, 4 doors, cruise control, air conditioning, a blue exterior, and a gray interior. Additionally, an extended warranty is available for purchase.
Price: $4900
For more vehicles, please visit: www.graciousauto.ca
Our contacts:
- Address: 159 RUTHERFORD RD S BRAMPTON ON L6W 1l4
- Phone: 905.230.2350
- Cell: 647 298 2636
Business Hours:
- Monday to Friday: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
- Saturday: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm
THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERING US FOR YOUR NEXT PURCHASE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Security
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Powertrain
Exterior
Seating
Additional Features
