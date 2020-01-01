Menu
2007 Honda Civic

COUPE 2dr AT EX | SUNROOF |

Family Honda

4 Maritime Ontario Blvd., Brampton, ON L6S 0C2

1-877-448-2399

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,483KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4508790
  • Stock #: 000665T
  • VIN: 2HGFG12897H000665
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
NO ACCIDENT AND ONLY 1 OWNER! Well maintained and a great buy! Great features include: Sunroof, Heat/AC, Multi-functional audio system and much more! Hurry in fast before it's gone!


Safety it yourself and SAVE Program! OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

