$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2007 Honda Civic

DX-G

DX-G

2007 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 210,305KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5300621
  • VIN: 2HGFA163X7H033237
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2007 HONDA CIVIC DX-G I AUTOMATIC I AIR CONDITION I VERY CLEAN CAR I CERTIFIED  $3499 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

$3,499 + tax & lic
 210,305 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-XXXX

416-727-1270

