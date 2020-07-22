Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda CR-V

204,989 KM

Details Description

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Contact Seller
2007 Honda CR-V

2007 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

  1. 5610399
  2. 5610399
  3. 5610399
  4. 5610399
  5. 5610399
  6. 5610399
  7. 5610399
  8. 5610399
  9. 5610399
  10. 5610399
  11. 5610399
  12. 5610399
  13. 5610399
  14. 5610399
  15. 5610399
  16. 5610399
  17. 5610399
  18. 5610399
  19. 5610399
  20. 5610399
Contact Seller

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

204,989KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5610399
  • Stock #: jh8
  • VIN: 5J6RE48337L809395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Whistler Silver Metallic,Whistler Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # jh8
  • Mileage 204,989 KM

Vehicle Description

*WELCOME TO GET VEHICLE CHECKED BY ANY MECHANIC BEFORE PURCHASE**SAFETY CERTIFIED**WARRANTY OPTIONS**FINANCING OPTIONS - ALL CREDIT GOOD OR BAD*2007 Honda Cr-v LX - 204,989KM - Automatic Vehicle in great condition, Local Ontario vehicle, NO ACCIDENTS. Drives GREAT! 4 WHEEL DRIVE.Professionally Detailed! All in PRICE. $5499 + hst and plates. Safety Certified at no extra Cost.Buy with confidence from a OMVIC certified dealer and member of the UCDA. Carfax report provided.MAKE SURE TO CALL BEFORE COMING TO CONFIRM VEHICLE IS STILL FOR SALE!CALL NOW 647-631-8755EMAIL - info@bramptonautocenter.ca206-69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty.You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

2011 Honda Accord Se...
 158,393 KM
$8,250 + tax & lic
2007 Infiniti G35 Se...
 219,000 KM
$4,899 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 148,000 KM
$8,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-631-XXXX

(click to show)

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory