69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
*WELCOME TO GET VEHICLE CHECKED BY ANY MECHANIC BEFORE PURCHASE**SAFETY CERTIFIED**WARRANTY OPTIONS**FINANCING OPTIONS - ALL CREDIT GOOD OR BAD*2007 Honda Cr-v LX - 204,989KM - Automatic Vehicle in great condition, Local Ontario vehicle, NO ACCIDENTS. Drives GREAT! 4 WHEEL DRIVE.Professionally Detailed! All in PRICE. $5499 + hst and plates. Safety Certified at no extra Cost.Buy with confidence from a OMVIC certified dealer and member of the UCDA. Carfax report provided.MAKE SURE TO CALL BEFORE COMING TO CONFIRM VEHICLE IS STILL FOR SALE!CALL NOW 647-631-8755EMAIL - info@bramptonautocenter.ca206-69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty.You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
