2007 Honda CR-V

131,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2007 Honda CR-V

2007 Honda CR-V

EX

2007 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7847706
  • VIN: 5J6RE48577L803925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION

2007 Honda CR-V EX

This Honda CR-V is in great condition and features cruise control, alloy rims, Power windows, sunroof/moonroof and much more.

Need more information about the car or want to book a test drive, please call us at 416-509-3058.

*** THIS VEHICLE IS CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO *** VEHICLE PRICE PLUS LICENSING FEE ***

WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO FIND IT FOR YOU, FOR THE LOWEST PRICE ***

Car Town Motors

Brampton Location:

164 Queens Street W Brampton ON, L6X 1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Brampton

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

